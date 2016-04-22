VnExpress International
How feudal Vietnam handled marriage two hundred years ago

The reenactment of a princess’ wedding during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) was part of Royal Night at the Hue Festival on May 1.

‘Ao dai’ and lotus: the best of both worlds praise Vietnamese silhouette

“Mystique Orient”, the latest ‘ao dai’ collection by designer Khanh Shyna with meticulously hand-embroidered lotus ...
 
