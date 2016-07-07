VnExpress International
Vietnam among leaders in APEC countries for female science graduates

Around 41 percent of Vietnamese science graduates are female, compared with just 32 percent in the U.S.

Indonesia's first female would-be suicide bomber jailed

Dian Yulia Novi was arrested at her boarding house with a three-kilogram bomb.​

Maternity leave: How Vietnam compares to neighbors

The ILO believes Vietnam has fairly progressive policies to protect working mothers.
January 12, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese farmer to receive UN award for helping women adapt to climate change

She is a pioneer in helping fellow female farmers in the Mekong Delta adapt to climate change by switching to a new production model.
September 10, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese female soldiers to join forces with U.N. peacekeepers

The country supports U.N.'s notion on gender balance within the peacekeeping forces.
July 07, 2016 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
 
