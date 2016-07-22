VnExpress International
Tag fee
Hotels told to cough up for playing music on TV by Vietnam's copyright watchdog

Collection of the controversial royalty fees will resume after a three-month break following a public backlash.

Vietnamese tour operators bump prices ahead of peak season

Tourists will now have to pay more for flights and tours to popular sites such as Ha Long Bay and Da Nang.

Karaoke bars told to pay annual royalty fee of 9 cents per song in Vietnam

Vietnam's recording industry association told karaoke businesses to take copyright laws seriously.
March 28, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Twitter explores premium version after 11 years as a free service

The social media company might collect subscription fees from some users for the first time.
March 24, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7

Vietnam issues decree on new child adoption fees

Paying for a baby: Foreigners wishing to adopt a Vietnamese child will be subject to new charges.
July 22, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
 
