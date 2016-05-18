VnExpress International
Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

Strong investment and remittance inflows have put the country in a good position this year.

Global markets wrap up: Asia down, dollar buoyant after Fed signals potential near-term hike

Asian stocks slipped but the dollar was buoyant early on Thursday as markets scrambled to factor in a near-term ...

Global markets wrap up: Revived Fed hike expectations send Asian shares lower

Asian shares stepped back on Wednesday after strong U.S. inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials rekindled the prospects of the central bank raising rates later ...
May 18, 2016 | 10:58 am GMT+7
 
