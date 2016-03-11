VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Fatih Akin
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Fatih Akin film series at Goethe Institute

As part of the Fatih Akin film series, the Goethe-Institut Vietnam presents a selection of films by the German director in Hanoi and HCMC.
 
go to top