Tag fatal accident
Crane collapse kills student in central Vietnam

Authorities in Nghe An Province are investigating why the tower crane collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Man and children killed by electric shock in river east of Hanoi

Four children and a man died on June 2 in Bac Ninh Province after hitting a power line with an iron gangway.
 
