fashion industry
Indian workers clash with fashion bosses as union activity rises

Increasing number of workers in the south Indian garment hub have been suspended or dismissed within days of joining unions.

Famed fashion photographer Mario Testino accused of sexual harassment

Mario Testino joined Terry Richardson and Bruce Weber on Vogue's blacklist. 

Chanel threatens to pull plug on perfume over high-speed rail link

The high-speed rail line may harm the flower used to make Chanel No 5 fragrance.
December 03, 2016 | 09:04 am GMT+7
 
