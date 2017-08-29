The most read Vietnamese newspaper
YouTube to display Wikipedia blurbs alongside conspiracy videos
Youtube attempts to combat hoaxes and conspiracy theories on the service.
Facebook ends test that split News Feed in two in six countries
One was focused on photos and other updates from friends and family, and a second was called an "explore feed."
'I tweet from bed sometimes,' US President Trump says
'I need social media in an era of fake news,' he added.
January 29, 2018 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Trump reveals winners of controversial 'Fake News Awards'
And the winners are...
January 18, 2018 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Facebook pulling 'disputed' flags from fake news
Facebook opts to test alternative facts.
December 22, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Commentary: From Guernica’s ruins, a lesson in fake news
The nationalists’ efforts to blame the victims was believed because those who swallowed it wished to believe it. And this is what Trump does routinely.
December 09, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Facebook joins effort to boost newspaper subscriptions
Facebook aimed at fostering 'a healthy news ecosystem' and curbing the spread of fake news.
October 20, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
Trump warns 'disgusting' press after nuke report
'It's frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write.'
October 12, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Zuckerberg seeks forgiveness for division caused by his work
'For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better.'
October 02, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Obama personally warned Zuckberberg over fake news: report
'Zuckerberg acknowledged the problem posed by fake news told Obama that those messages weren't widespread on Facebook and that there was no easy remedy.'
September 25, 2017 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
Facebook to reject ads from pages touting 'fake news'
The move is the latest shot fired by Facebook in its war against 'fake news' used to deceive instead of enlighten.
August 29, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Hanoi police on the lookout for person behind plane crash rumor at int’l airport
Authorities said the false information has compromised the reputation of Noi Bai International Airport and caused public panic.
July 22, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Is fake news old news?
'Fake news' has rarely been out of the news since Donald Trump's unlikely election to the White House.
April 03, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Vietnamese internet users baffled as popular Facebook pages vanish
People suspect it was a Facebook cleanup attempt.
March 20, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
'Fake news' didn't change US election outcome: study
Pro-Trump fake stories were shared on Facebook about three times more than pro-Clinton stories -- 30.3 million shares compared to 7.6 million.
January 19, 2017 | 10:39 pm GMT+7
