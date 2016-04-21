VnExpress International
Man with 22 wives makes millions of dollars from selling fake meteor fragments

Just by selling strange looking rocks and using the art of deception to make victims believe in the power of his ‘fake meteor’, Le Van Huy pocketed ...
 
