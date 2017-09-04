VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fair trade
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

How fair is our food? Big companies take reins on sourcing schemes

From cocoa to tea, food and drink giants are setting their own standards for ethical sourcing of raw materials, moving away from third-party labels ...

Shrimp, lipstick and toys sales face scrutiny by anti-slavery activists

With millions of people globally working in slave-like conditions to produce the goods found in our supermarkets ...
 
go to top