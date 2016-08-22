The most read Vietnamese newspaper
London mosque attacker jailed for at least 43 years
Darren Osborne was found guilty of murdering 51-year-old Makram Ali and trying to kill others in the June 19 attack.
Google broadens takedown of extremist YouTube videos
New policy can lead individuals or groups deemed terrorist removed from Youtube.
Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacists
'You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also,' Trump said.
September 15, 2017 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
African extremism driven by poverty, bad governance: UN
33,300 people were killed in attacks by violent extremists in Africa between 2011 and the start of 2016.
September 08, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Indonesian president calls to safeguard pluralism from extremist threat
There are worries about growing intolerance undermining a tradition of moderate Islam in a country where Muslims form about 85 percent of the population.
August 16, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Indonesia radio denies Singapore's radical preaching claim
"We have been preaching against people who are not practicing true Islam," said the radio station manager.
August 22, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
