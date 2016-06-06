The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Pacific trade deal to boost Vietnam's economy, drive reforms: World Bank
Textiles, footwear and beverages are expected to enjoy a boost thanks to lower tariffs.
Vietnam's biggest trade deficit is no longer with China but S.Korea
Experts said the trend is not a source of concern as the Korean imports mostly serve industrial production in ...
Vietnam's rice prices near 30-month high on robust overseas demand, thin supply
Despite the gain, Vietnamese rice prices are still around $40 a ton below Thai grain.
June 15, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's March coffee exports dip but global prices may ease on ample stocks
An early thirst for coffee among importing nations this year is filtering down to exporters.
April 10, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Australian ban on Vietnamese shrimp could drown exporters - trade official
Hanoi has called on the Australian government to reconsider the ban.
March 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Fruit and veg exports ripen for Vietnam in January
The country is hoping to reap $3 billion from fruit and vegetable exports in 2017
February 15, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Another gloomy year forecast for Vietnam’s rice exports
Massive global supplies don't bode well for the country's rice shipments in 2017.
January 23, 2017 | 10:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam earns record $34 billion from smartphone shipments in 2016
Samsung's mega-plants are driving the country's smartphone industry.
January 23, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's exports to ASEAN fall in Jan-Oct in worrying sign
The formation of the $2.2 trillion ASEAN Economic Community seemed to be no help at all.
November 14, 2016 | 08:55 pm GMT+7
EU turns away toxic Vietnamese seafood
11 shipments of Vietnamese seafood have been turned back.
October 07, 2016 | 04:42 am GMT+7
Brexit to affect Vietnam’s wood exports to UK: experts
Timber and wood product export prices could slide 5 to 7 percent.
July 15, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Trade deficit looms for Vietnam despite positive start to 2016
The country will run a trade deficit this year but the figure will be less than five percent of total export revenue, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a teleconference ...
June 06, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Thailand Q1 GDP surprisingly resilient, but export slump a risk
Thailand's economy outpaced expectations in the first quarter to expand at the fastest annual rate in three years, providing some relief for a military government that has ...
May 16, 2016 | 11:41 am GMT+7
Argentine farm exports rocket 68 pct higher in first quarter
Argentine farm exports rocketed 68 percent higher in the first quarter versus the same 2015 period thanks to new policies that prompted growers to sell stockpiles built up under ...
May 04, 2016 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
