The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
export
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's 2018 rice exports may rise to 6.5 mln tons: report
That would be a 12 percent increase from 2017 exports.
Australia ready to get its teeth into Vietnamese longans in 2019
Australia has reviewed the cultivation, processing and packaging of longans in Vietnam, and they look tasty.
China's vigor surprises, strong regional currencies hinder Asian exporters
Strong currencies have hurt large exporters like S.Korea and Japan but not China and smaller economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.
March 01, 2018 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
US opens new office in Vietnam to facilitate agricultural trade
'The expansion of USDA’s presence in Vietnam is a clear indication of this country’s importance as a U.S. trading partner.'
February 23, 2018 | 11:35 am GMT+7
N.Korea earned $200 mln from banned exports, sends arms to Syria, Myanmar: UN report
Under a 2016 resolution, the UN capped coal exports and required countries to report any imports of North Korean coal.
February 03, 2018 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam's logistics sector too expensive to compete with foreign rivals: experts
Local firms have to pay a variety of fees in Vietnam, explaining the high cost of their services.
January 15, 2018 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
India rice rates gain as Bangladesh keeps up purchases, Vietnam ends flat run
Trading remained thin due to depleted stocks in Vietnam, while its major winter-spring crop would be ready only by the end of February.
January 12, 2018 | 09:27 am GMT+7
US producers seek to block Chinese aluminum shipped via Vietnam
The Chinese company was accused of evading U.S. duties by shipping aluminum via Vietnam.
January 10, 2018 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fruits struggle to gain foothold in international markets
Doors have been opened but strict controls and high aviation fees are standing in the way.
December 16, 2017 | 12:48 am GMT+7
Lawmakers sow fruit and vegetable export plan to stem poverty in rural Vietnam
Vietnam earned more from fruit and vegetable exports than it did from oil shipments last year.
November 01, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
China raises yuan rate to 16-month high as dollar sags
It was the highest rate since May 2016.
September 08, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese exporters in the dark about changes to US food quality regulations
A lack of knowledge about these changes could lead to 'significant' drops in Vietnam’s agriculture exports to the U.S.
August 29, 2017 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
When home isn't where the heart is: Vietnam plans to 'export' unemployed graduates
The project looks to send 54,000 unemployed graduates overseas.
July 04, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s pepper export revenue loses spice due to oversupply
With supply exceeding demand, farmers are being told to hold on to their stocks and wait for prices to rise.
June 26, 2017 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's exporters hunt for robusta coffee as supplies dwindle
International trade is holding bulk of Vietnamese robusta stocks.
June 13, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter