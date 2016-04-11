The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
export value
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's agriculture sector rebounds after facing extreme headwinds
The much-needed recovery came after the sector contracted in the first half of the year, on the heels of a devastating drought.
Vietnam to claw in $3 mln from shrimp exports this year: Agriculture Ministry
Despite prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion, the shrimp industry has managed to stay afloat.
Vietnam struggling to reach export target this year
Vietnam only reached 45 percent of its annual export goal in the first half of 2016
July 20, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam records $1.7 billion trade surplus in first half of 2016
After a trade deficit of $3.54 billion last year, the country has turned it around in the first half of 2016.
July 18, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Vietnamese exports to Canada surpass rest of Southeast Asia
Vietnam’s export value to Canada over the first quarter of this year hit $836.1 million, making the country the largest supplier of goods to Canada in Southeast Asia.
June 01, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s exports to ASEAN slide following establishment of regional economic community
Vietnam's export value to its fellow ASEAN countries in the first quarter of 2016 fell 13.4 percent compared to the same period last year to stand at $4.01 billion. This comes ...
May 09, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s trade deficit with China drops
Vietnam saw a reduction of 15.6 percent in its trade deficit with China in the first quarter of 2016, raising expectations about an ongoing decline for the whole year.
April 11, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter