VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag export target
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bad weather blamed as Vietnam misses target for rice exports

The volume of shipments sank to the lowest level since 2008 while rivals became more competitive.

Quality not quantity: Vietnam should lower rice export target

Overseas markets seem to be losing their appetite for the world’s third largest rice exporter.

Vietnam's rice exports to fall short of target due to weak demand

The country may end the year with just more than 5 million tons in shipments.
October 29, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7
 
go to top