VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag explosive
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Police find passenger bus packed with explosives in northern Vietnam

The bus driver said he was hired for VND8 million ($350) to deliver the explosives to Lao Cai Province.

U.S. extradites Singapore man for exporting Iraq bomb parts

 A Singapore man accused of illegally exporting U.S. parts found in explosives in Iraq, through Iran, has been ...
 
go to top