Exhibition
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Exhibitions: Muted Conversations by Dat Vu, A Solo Exhibition by Ly Hoang Ly
A closer look into human spirituality, superstitions and migrations.
Exhibition: House of Nguyen II
Take a look back at the Nguyen Dynasty through oil and lacquer paintings on wood.
Working Women of Vietnam Exhibition
An exhibition showing the lively, beautiful working women of Hanoi in celebration of International Women's Day.
March 21, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: Thấu/Scry by Phi Phi Anh
A world of lacquer paintings on glasses.
December 15, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Exhibition: Alchemy by Bridget March
Maison de Tet decor
October 18, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7
A feminine medley
Nha San Collective
August 20, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Moving image exhibition: Mise-en-scène
Nha San Collective
March 18, 2016 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
