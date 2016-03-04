VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Exhibition House
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi contemporary artists to hold early spring exhibition

A group of six fledgling artists is holding a collective exhibition dubbed “Loc Xuan” (Spring Bud) from February 11 to February 25 at Exhibition ...
 
go to top