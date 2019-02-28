February 28, 2019 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

Trump leaves Hanoi after failing to reach agreement with Kim

U.S. President Trump has left Hanoi early after failing to reach an agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the second summit.

US President Trump leaves Hanoi
 
 

  • 15h40

    The Air Force One takes off. Trump looks sadder than when he arrived on Tuesday night.

    leave-1551345175-5672-1551345196.png

    The Air Force One carrying President Trump leaves Hanoi Thursday afternoon. Photo by Ba Do

  • 15h37

    Trump shakes hands with Vienamese officials before boarding Air Force One.

  • 15h15

    Trump's delegation on Tran Duy Hung Street

    venuoc7-8679-1551341947-680x0-9580-15513

    Photo by Luong Dung

  • 15h10

    Trump's Cadillac leaves the hotel.

    venuoc6-8880-1551341799-680x0-8993-15513

    Photo by Tuan Cao

  • 14h53

    U.S. security agents check vehicles in front of the JW Marriott Hotel as Trump's about to leave for Noi Bai International Airport.

    President Trump leaves Hanoi after after failing to reach agreements with Chair man Kim

    Photo by Tuan Cao

  • 14h25

    U.S. secret agents packed and moved out of JW Marriott Hotel where Trump has lived in Vietnam in the past two days.

    venuoc1-3867-1551339118-680x0-2020-15513

    Photo by Tuan Cao

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving Hanoi earlier than his planned departure at 6:05 p.m.

He and North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un entered the second day of their summit in Hanoi on Thursday but eventually failed to reach an agreement on denuclearization.

Trump told reporters at a press conference later that it was North Korea's desire to see the back of sanctions that had derailed talks.

"Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that," he said.

"We haven't given up anything," Trump said.

"He wants to denuke, he just wants to do areas that are less important than what we want," Trump said of Kim.

"We want to give up the sanctions because that country has so much economic potentials. But only when they agree to give up their nuclears," Trump said.

He said his relationship with Kim remains good, but there's currently no plan for the third summit.

Staff reporters   

