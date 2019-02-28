Trump, Kim head for second day of summit in Hanoi

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is meeting today for the second nuclear summit, after having a short one-on-one reunion and a private dinner at Hanoi Metropole Hotel Wednesday night.

Denuclearization of the Korean peninsula will be the main item on the agenda.

Trump said: "I thought the first summit was a great success and I think this one, hopefully will be, equal or greater than the first."

Kim told the press that the U.S. and North Korea have been able to overcome all the obstacles since he first met Trump 261 days ago.

"That gives us hope that we will be successful this time," he said.