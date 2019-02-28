VnExpress International
Trump, Kim head for second day of summit in Hanoi

By Staff reporters       FEB. 28, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un will meet for the official second nuclear summit this morning.

  • 8h30

    Trump left his hotel for the summit.

    car1-4761-1551317937.jpg

    Photo by Lam Thoa

    Thursday's events are expected to be held entirely at the Hanoi Hotel Metropole.

    The two leaders will spend most of the day in negotiations before a signing ceremony at about 2 p.m.

  • 8h19

    A U.S. security agent on the roof of JW Marriott Hotel where Trump stays.

    fc6653c6a4d746891fc6-6186-1551-5547-1176
  • 8h07

    Hanoi students wait for North Korean Kim Jong-un's delegation on Ly Thuong Kiet Street.

    students-7399-1551316219.jpg

    Photo by Tat Dinh

  • 7h46

    Vietnamese police in front of Melia Hotel where Kim Jong-un stays.

    melia-9795-1551315202.jpg

    Photo by Vo Hai

  • 7h42

    A U.S. security agent checks the precinct of the JW Marriott Hotel before President Trump leaves for Hanoi Metropole Hotel where he will meet with North Korean leader Kimg Jong-un.

    security-9543-1551315083.jpg

    Photo by Lam Thoa

  • 6h45

    U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will enter their official summit on Thursday morning with participation of the two sides' top officials. After the meeting, Trump will host a press conference.

    Trump and Kim met for the first time after their arrival Vietnam earlier on Wednesday evening at the Hanoi Metropole Hotel.

    Trump-kim-2762-1551315401.jpg

    Photo by AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is meeting today for the second nuclear summit, after having a short one-on-one reunion and a private dinner at Hanoi Metropole Hotel Wednesday night.

Denuclearization of the Korean peninsula will be the main item on the agenda.

Trump said: "I thought the first summit was a great success and I think this one, hopefully will be, equal or greater than the first."

Kim told the press that the U.S. and North Korea have been able to overcome all the obstacles since he first met Trump 261 days ago.

"That gives us hope that we will be successful this time," he said.

