North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un received a grand welcome ceremony for his first official visit to Hanoi Friday, when he met with Vietnam's Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minsiter Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

This is the first visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam in 55 years since Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, visited in 1964.

In 1950 North Korea became one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, after China and the Soviet Union.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam Tuesday morning after traveling for more than 60 hours in an armored train from Pyongyang.

He met with U.S. President Donald Trump for the next two days, but the second summit between the two leaders ended without a deal, following disagreements over lifting of the sanctions imposed on North Korea.