World Cup qualifier: Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia

By Nguyen My       OCT. 10, 2019

Vietnam's midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai scored from a tight corner in the 40th minute.

  • 74'

    Que Ngoc Hai tries not to concede a corner after clearing the ball away from a Malaysian player.

  • 73'

    Nguyen Anh Duc's shot is cleared right in front of the goal line by a defender.

  • 69'

    Malaysia commit another foul on the left wing. Do Hung Dung places the freekick over the goal.

  • 66'

    Nguyen Quang Hai fails to capitalize on Do Hung Dung's freekick when he attempts a bicycle kick but makes no contact with the ball.

  • 65'

    Malaysian player Mathew Davis is shown a yellow card after pushing Ngyten Van Toan. A freekick in the left wing is given to the hosts.

    yellow-1570717940-6712-1570717949.jpg

    Photo by Ngoc Thanh.

  • 63'

    Nguyen Cong Phuong is subbed out for Nguyen Anh Duc.

  • 62'

    Nguyen Van Toan bursts away towards Malaysia's goal but the ball is cleared.

  • 60'

    Dang Van Lam punches away Malaysia's freekick. Vietnam are on a counter.

    P60 Văn Lâm đẩy bóng
     
     

  • 59'

    Doan Van Hau fouls Malaysia's Akhyar Rasid and picks up a yellow card.

  • 55'

    Nguyen Quang Hai is fouled near the halfway line after a lovely twist.

    foul-1570717041-5034-1570717049.jpg

    Photo by Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo and Malaysian counterpart Tan Cheng Hoe both expressed confidence in their teams although admitting that their opponents have grown stronger since they last met.

Vietnam won the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) last year after beating Malaysia in the final.

During the tournament, Vietnam played three matches against Malaysia. In the group stage Vietnam won 2-0, and in the final they drew 2-2 in the first leg and won the second leg 1-0 to lift the title.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Vietnam are currently third in group G with one point from a draw with Thailand. Malaysia have three points after a 2-1 win against Indonesia and 1-2 loss to the UAE.

