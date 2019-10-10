World Cup qualifier: Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia

Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo and Malaysian counterpart Tan Cheng Hoe both expressed confidence in their teams although admitting that their opponents have grown stronger since they last met.

Vietnam won the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) last year after beating Malaysia in the final.

During the tournament, Vietnam played three matches against Malaysia. In the group stage Vietnam won 2-0, and in the final they drew 2-2 in the first leg and won the second leg 1-0 to lift the title.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Vietnam are currently third in group G with one point from a draw with Thailand. Malaysia have three points after a 2-1 win against Indonesia and 1-2 loss to the UAE.