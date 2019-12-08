VnExpress International
SEA Games final: Vietnam 0-0 Thailand

By Nguyen My       DEC. 8, 2019

Vietnam raided Thailand's penalty area with many shots but failed to score by half time.

  • Vietnamese players warm up at Rizal Memorial Stadium. The game will start at 7 p.m. (Hanoi time). Photos by Lam Thoa.

    warmup-6321-1575805132.jpg
    warmup1-3947-1575805132.jpg
  • Dung-2029-1575806118.jpg

    Tuyet Dung (L) is Vietnam's top scorer at the tournament, earning three goals. Photo by Lam Thoa.

  • concede-5623-1575806325.jpg

    Tran Thi Kim Thanh has only conceded one goal in the tournament, the best result of all six teams. Photo by Lam Thoa.

  • 1'
    Game starts

    Vietnam play in red jersey and Thailand blue.

  • 6'

    Nguyen Thi Van attempts a beautiful swerve shot, which unfortunately hits the crossbar.

    Bóng trúng xà ngang khung thành Thái Lan
     
     

    SEA Games final: Vietnam 0-0 Thailand

  • 8'

    Tuyet Dung shoots from outside the box, but Thailand's keeper saves it.

  • 4fc3278e90a269fc30b3-157580673-7119-3567

    Photo by Duc Dong.

  • 12'

    Thailand's striker is flaged for offside before putting the ball in Vietnam's net.

  • 15'

    Tuyet Dung ends a lovely team move with a header that goes straight to the keeper's spot.

  • Kieu-2959-1575808660.jpg

    Chuong Thi Kieu receives medical care after a tackle. Photo by Lam Thoa.

Vietnam's women won gold at the previous SEA Games, where Thailand won silver.

They also beat Thailand to claim the AFF Women's Championship last August.

Vietnam played Thailand in the group stage this year where they scored first but Thailand equalized to maintain the 1-1 result.

Coach Mai Duc Chung said Thailand are a strong team this year, especially with aerial balls, and that's something Vietnam will have to be careful with.

His Thailand counterpart Naruephon Kaenson said his players will make the best of their team work.

