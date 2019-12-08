SEA Games final: Vietnam 0-0 Thailand

Vietnam's women won gold at the previous SEA Games, where Thailand won silver.

They also beat Thailand to claim the AFF Women's Championship last August.

Vietnam played Thailand in the group stage this year where they scored first but Thailand equalized to maintain the 1-1 result.

Coach Mai Duc Chung said Thailand are a strong team this year, especially with aerial balls, and that's something Vietnam will have to be careful with.

His Thailand counterpart Naruephon Kaenson said his players will make the best of their team work.