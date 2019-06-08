VnExpress International
King's Cup final: Vietnam vs. Curacao

By Staff reporters       JUN. 8, 2019

Vietnam go against Curacao, the strongest team in the tournament, ranked 82 on FIFA rankings, at 7:45 p.m.

Bangkok, Hanoi, Jakarta (GMT+7)
Oldest Latest
  • 10'

    Vietnam are awarded a free-kick after Nguyen Cong Phuong was fouled.

    Luong Xuan Truong's shot goes straight into the hands of Curacao's goalkeeper Eloy Room.

  • 4'

    Vietnam surprise Curacao by pushing on the offense right from the start.

  • 2'

    Nguyen Trong Hoang fouls a Curacao player.

  • 1'
    The match begins

    Vietnam wear the traditional red jersey and Curacao wear neon yellow.

  • fan-9234-1559997143.jpg

    Vietnamese fans at Chang Arena Stadium.

  • Curacao-2745-1559997099.jpg

    Curacao players warm up.

    Vietnam-8540-1559997099.jpg

    Vietnamese players warm up.

After beating Thailand 1-0 in an intense match on Wednesday, Vietnam proceeded to the final of King's Cup 2019.

Facing Curacao in the final is a challenge and also a chance for Vietnam players to prove themselves in front of a stronger opponent. Curacao consist players who are trained in Europe, including two playing in English Premier League, Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina.

Coach Park Hang-seo has stressed in the pre-match conference that winning the King's Cup title is not the priority of Vietnam, as he will not risk putting injured key players onto the field.

