VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football
 

King's Cup final: Vietnam 1-1 Curacao

By Staff reporters       JUN. 8, 2019

Curacao scored in minute 54 and Vietnam equalized half an hour later.

Bangkok, Hanoi, Jakarta (GMT+7)
Oldest Latest
  • 83'

    Nguyen Quang Hai tries a long shot but misses it.

  • 82'
    Vietnam equalize!

    Another great setup from the players and this time, Pham Duc Huy gives Curacao keeper no chance to react. 1-1 for Vietnam.

  • 80'

    Curacao use their last substitution who immediately sprints to Vietnam's goal but his shot lacks accuracy.

  • 76'

    Last substitution for Vietnam. Nguyen Van Toan is subbed out for Tran Van Kien.

    toan2-1560004151-5264-1560004195.png

    Nguyen Van Toan (R) had many good shots in the first half. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

  • 74'

    Sub Charlison Benschop almost scores the second goal after Vietnam's captain Que Ngoc Hai loses focus. Benschop has launched repeated attacks through Vietnam's loose defense.

    Suýt nữa tỷ số là 2-0
     
     

    King's Cup final: Vietnam 1-1 Curacao

  • 72'

    Second substitution for Curacao.

  • 66'

    Vietnam strengthen the offense with the second substitution. Striker Nguyen Anh Duc replaces midfielder Bui Tien Dung.

  • 62'

    Curacao have their first substitution.

  • 61'

    Nguyen Trong Hoang is fouled and Vietnam is awarded a free kick. Nguyen Cong Phuong's shot goes over the bar.

  • 57'
    Curacao score

    Jurich Carolina takes a shot from outside the box to open the score board for Curacao. The shot is too tough for Dang Van Lam to handle.

After beating Thailand 1-0 in an intense match on Wednesday, Vietnam proceeded to the final of King's Cup 2019.

Facing Curacao in the final is a challenge and also a chance for Vietnam players to prove themselves in front of a stronger opponent. Curacao consist players who are trained in Europe, including two playing in English Premier League, Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina.

Coach Park Hang-seo has stressed in the pre-match conference that winning the King's Cup title is not the priority of Vietnam, as he will not risk putting injured key players onto the field.

Related News:

King's Cup 2019

Vietnam coach: Winning King’s Cup final not priority

Vietnam coach: Winning King’s Cup final not priority

King’s Cup: Vietnam still Southeast Asia champion, says coach Park

King’s Cup: Vietnam still Southeast Asia champion, says coach Park

Vietnam beat Thailand 1-0 at King's Cup

Vietnam beat Thailand 1-0 at King's Cup

See more
Tags: King's Cup Vietnam Curacao final football
 
go to top