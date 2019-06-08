King's Cup final: Vietnam 1-1 Curacao

After beating Thailand 1-0 in an intense match on Wednesday, Vietnam proceeded to the final of King's Cup 2019.

Facing Curacao in the final is a challenge and also a chance for Vietnam players to prove themselves in front of a stronger opponent. Curacao consist players who are trained in Europe, including two playing in English Premier League, Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina.

Coach Park Hang-seo has stressed in the pre-match conference that winning the King's Cup title is not the priority of Vietnam, as he will not risk putting injured key players onto the field.