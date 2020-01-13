VnExpress International
AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam vs Jordan

By Hoang Nguyen       JAN. 13, 2020

Nguyen Quang Hai took Vietnam's first corner in the last minute of the first half, but no goal was scored. The first half ended goalless.

  • 45'+1
    First half ends

    After Nguyen Quang Hai's corner, the referee blows the whistle to close the first half.

  • 45'

    There is only one additional minute to the first half.

  • Trong-5328-1578923990-680x0-8266-1578924

    Dinh Trong helps improve Vietnam's defense. Photo by Duc Dong.

  • 36'

    After his mistake on the left flank, Do Thanh Thinh is subbed out for Tran Dinh Trong as coach Park Hang-seo wants to strengthen the defense.

    Trong-6557-1578923622-680x0-6094-1578923

    Thanh Thinh is subbed out for Dinh Trong (number 21). Photo by Lam Thoa.

  • 35'

    Do Thanh Thinh is beaten by Ward Al Barri and lets him make a cross for Yazan Al-Naimat to get a very dangerous header. Jordan is close to score an opener.

    Yazan Al-Naimat đánh đầu chệch cột
     
     

  • Jordan-3795-1578923305.jpg

    Jordan have been quick in switching from defense to offense. Photo by Duc Dong.

  • 26'

    Aburiziq receives a yellow for fouling Do Thanh Thinh.

  • 25'

    It's Aburiziq again as he dribbles past two Vietnam players and tries to make a skillful finish, but the ball ends up in the hands of Bui Tien Dung.

    Aburiziq dứt điểm
     
     

  • 24'

    The ball deflects from a cross in the left flank and finds the head of Mohammad Aburiziq and he guides it over the bar.

    Mohammad Aburiziq đánh đầu cận thành
     
     

  • 21'

    Nguyen Hoang Duc tries his luck with a long range effort but he puts too much power on the shot.

    Hoàng Đức sút xa
     
     

Jordan beat North Korea 2-1 in their first game at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship, while Vietnam has only earned one point from a goalless draw against UAE.

Right before the Jordan vs Vietnam match, UAE beat North Korea in their second game at the tournament, creating a big pressure on Vietnam if they are to proceed to the quarterfinals.

In the past five years, Vietnam and Jordan have clashed many times. In Asian Cup 2019 round 16, Vietnam won 4-2 in the penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 after 120 minutes. However, at youth level, the U19 and U23s both lost to Jordan in 2018 and 2016.

