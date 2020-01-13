AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam vs Jordan

Jordan beat North Korea 2-1 in their first game at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship, while Vietnam has only earned one point from a goalless draw against UAE.

Right before the Jordan vs Vietnam match, UAE beat North Korea in their second game at the tournament, creating a big pressure on Vietnam if they are to proceed to the quarterfinals.

In the past five years, Vietnam and Jordan have clashed many times. In Asian Cup 2019 round 16, Vietnam won 4-2 in the penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 after 120 minutes. However, at youth level, the U19 and U23s both lost to Jordan in 2018 and 2016.