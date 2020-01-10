VnExpress International
AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam 0-0 UAE

By Hoang Nguyen       JAN. 10, 2020

Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung saves a powerful free kick close to the box in the 50th minute, as VAR images show Vietnam's foul does not deserve a penalty.

  • 63'

    Nguyen Thanh Chung gets a dangerous header but still no goal for Vietnam.

  • 61'

    Nguyen Hoang Duc takes a shot and it hits the arm of an UAE defender. However, the referee says no to a penatly.

  • 57'

    First substitution for Vietnam. Tran Dinh Trong replaces Huynh Tan Sinh on the field. Subbing out Tan Sinh is the right decision of coach Park because the defender commits many dangerous fouls and already received a yellow in the first half.

  • 56'

    Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung is in pain after a collision with Zayed Al Ameri and continues playing a minute after that.

  • 55'

    Nguyen Duc Chien gets a yellow for shirt pulling. It's second yellow card in the game, both for Vietnam.

  • 50'
    VAR saves Vietnam from penalty

    Huynh Tan Sinh commits a foul to an UAE player. After reviewing the situation on Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the referee decides to give UAE a free kick close to the box and not a penalty. Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung excellently saves the shot although the free kick is quite powerful.

  • 46'
    The game enters second half

    Two teams continue to search for the opening goal after the goalless first half

  • 45'+1
    First half ends

    The first 45 minutes ends goalless with both team create some obvious chances but unable to convert them into goals.

  • 45'

    Zayed Al Ameri comfortably takes a shot from outside the box when there is no defender marking him. The shot goes over the bar again.

  • 42'

    Huynh Tan Sinh receives a yellow for stepping on Ali Saleh's foot.

Entering this year's tournament as the runners up of the previous edition, Vietnam's goal is at least repeat the feat that they achieved in 2018 to get a ticket to Olympic Tokyo 2020.

They start the journey by a game against UAE, who is considered the strongest team in group D.

Vietnam and UAE are no strangers, having clashed thrice in the past two years. At Asian Games 2018, UAE beat Vietnam in the third-place play-off after a penalty shootout. The teams played a friendly in October that ended 1-1. On November 14, they went head to head in a World Cup 2022 qualification game at My Dinh National Stadium that Vietnam won 1-0 thanks to the only goal by Nguyen Tien Linh.

