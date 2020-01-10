AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam 0-0 UAE

Entering this year's tournament as the runners up of the previous edition, Vietnam's goal is at least repeat the feat that they achieved in 2018 to get a ticket to Olympic Tokyo 2020.

They start the journey by a game against UAE, who is considered the strongest team in group D.

Vietnam and UAE are no strangers, having clashed thrice in the past two years. At Asian Games 2018, UAE beat Vietnam in the third-place play-off after a penalty shootout. The teams played a friendly in October that ended 1-1. On November 14, they went head to head in a World Cup 2022 qualification game at My Dinh National Stadium that Vietnam won 1-0 thanks to the only goal by Nguyen Tien Linh.