AFC Cup interzone semifinal: Hanoi FC 2-2 Altyn Asyr

Just two minutes after Hanoi take the lead, Altymyrat Annadurdyyev scores from a counter attack to make it 2-2.
Nguyen Quang Hai scores again. Beautiful finish inside the box from the number 19 jersey. What an outstanding performance from the midfielder and what a time to score. The score is now 2-1.
Great long range effort from Hanoi's Ngan Van Dai and also a great save by Altyn Asyr goalkeeper.
Hanoi's Nguyen Van Quyet is subbed in for Pape Omar.
The second half starts with both team pushing on the offense to find another goal.
The first half ends with two goals for both team. Hanoi FC put an impressive display in the first 45 minutes, while the visitors also prove to be dangerous with their counter attacks.
Nguyen Quang Hai finds the back of net with a perfect freekick that goes around the fence. What a goal! Just what Hanoi need to get back to the game.
Great counter attack from the visitors, but the finishing is lack of power.
A pretty set up of Nguyen Quang Hai put Do Hung Dung in a very comfortable position to shoot, but with the abitlity of a defensive midfielder, he is lack of accucary.