AFC Cup interzone semifinal: Hanoi FC 2-2 Altyn Asyr

By Staff reporters       AUG. 20, 2019

Hanoi FC and Turkmen Altyn Asyr scored minutes apart in the second half of the AFC Cup interzone semifinals's first leg.

Bangkok, Hanoi, Jakarta (GMT+7)
  • 63'
    Altyn Asyr equalize!

    Just two minutes after Hanoi take the lead, Altymyrat Annadurdyyev scores from a counter attack to make it 2-2.

  • 61'
    Hanoi take the lead!!

    Nguyen Quang Hai scores again. Beautiful finish inside the box from the number 19 jersey. What an outstanding performance from the midfielder and what a time to score. The score is now 2-1.

    Quang Hải hoàn tất cú đúp
     
     

  • 58'

    Great long range effort from Hanoi's Ngan Van Dai and also a great save by Altyn Asyr goalkeeper.

    Văn Đại sút xa từ ngoài 30m
     
     

  • 54'

    Hanoi's Nguyen Van Quyet is subbed in for Pape Omar.

  • 46'
    Two teams enter second half

    The second half starts with both team pushing on the offense to find another goal.

  • Hanoi FC
    		Game stats
    		Altyn Asyr
    16
    		Shots
    		5
    1
    		Shots on target
    		1
    64%
    		Possession
    		36%
    77%
    		Pass accuracy
    		68%
    6
    		Fouls
    		6
    1
    		Yellow cards
    		1
    0
    		Offsides
    		2
    3
    		Corners
    		0
  • 45'+1
    First half ends

    The first half ends with two goals for both team. Hanoi FC put an impressive display in the first 45 minutes, while the visitors also prove to be dangerous with their counter attacks.

  • 41'
    Hanoi equalize!!

    Nguyen Quang Hai finds the back of net with a perfect freekick that goes around the fence. What a goal! Just what Hanoi need to get back to the game.

    Quang Hải lập siêu phẩm sút phạt
     
     

  • 34'

    Great counter attack from the visitors, but the finishing is lack of power.

  • 28'

    A pretty set up of Nguyen Quang Hai put Do Hung Dung in a very comfortable position to shoot, but with the abitlity of a defensive midfielder, he is lack of accucary.

