Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber
Average GDP growth of over 6 percent in the past 20 years indicates Vietnam is moving forward.
EU-Vietnam trade deal: Door opens for agri-food products
'After the FTA comes into force, bilateral trade will definitely be intensified and reach a new high.'
Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia
The landmark trade deal is the first the E.U. has signed with a developing country.
November 04, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam pledges to give EU retailers greater market access
But restrictions will only be eased five years after the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement takes effect.
October 08, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
EU companies can't wait to enter Vietnam - here's why
A free trade deal is opening up the Vietnamese market to EU investors.
September 23, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
Chinese furniture firms move to Vietnam to avoid US tariffs
Local firms are worried that the tax spotlight could be turned on them.
August 25, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Rice exports to EU: making the most of zero tariff
Vietnam's rice exports will enjoy a zero percent tariff to the European Union from 2018.
August 25, 2016 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Vietnamese products struggle to meet EU standards
Substandard 'made in Vietnam' products may offset Vietnam-E.U. free trade agreement benefits.
August 12, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, has sent ripples across the financial market in Vietnam, but overall there appears to have been no immediate hit on the ...
July 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam to ratify TPP trade deal by August 9
The Vietnamese government has confirmed that the national legislature intends to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal at its first plenary session from July 20 to ...
June 15, 2016 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
TPP will help Vietnam combat corruption: Vietnamese official
Vietnam’s signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) will make the country deal with the serious problem of corruption and improve institutional reforms, said Deputy ...
May 24, 2016 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
