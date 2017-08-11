VnExpress International
What's On This Week: December 4 - 10

From Christmas markets to weekend exhibitions, you don't want to miss this week's events!

What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

Not-to-miss: taboo-breaking exhibition of sexual abuse survivors, Saigon's luminous city night run and the best of ...

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

It's Monsoon and Quest in the capital! 
November 10, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Not to miss: film fests, craft beer marathon and live music. 
November 03, 2017 | 12:57 pm GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Celebrate Halloween this weekend in Hanoi and Saigon!
October 27, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Experimental art, theater and music! 
October 20, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Time for poetry fest, street art and indie music.
October 13, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Oktoberfest, animation film festival, garage concert and stand-up comedy.
October 06, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Many exhibitions and workshops for this week! 
September 29, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

It's queer week, contemporary dance and time for art shows. 
September 22, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Jazz nights in Hanoi and more hiphop in Saigon!
September 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Film fest, guitar battle night, dance workshops and more.​
September 08, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Come to downtown bars to celebrate Independence day with lots of live music shows in both cities!
September 01, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Meet and greet with your dream guitar and strings artists, this week in both cities. 
August 25, 2017 | 06:00 am GMT+7

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Experience Cuba in Hanoi, and enjoy one of the biggest craft beer festivals in Saigon.
August 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
