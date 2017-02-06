VnExpress International
Tag euthanasia
Australia's Victoria state closer to legalizing assisted death

Many countries have legalized euthanasia, including Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and some states in the United States.

Canadian doctors help 2,000 commit suicide in a year

Most of the patients had cancer. 

Taiwan bans euthanasia of stray animals

'Animal protection in Taiwan has moved towards a new milestone.'
February 06, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
 
