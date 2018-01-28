VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag european
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Czech President Zeman re-elected with anti-immigration message

Pro-Russian, anti-immigration leader Milos Zeman has won in a run-off against strongly pro-European Union academic Jiri Drahos.

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

The European music festival celebrates the 15th anniversary of its presence in Vietnam by a colorful feast.
 
go to top