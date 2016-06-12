VnExpress International
UEFA says could disqualify England, Russia from Euro 2016 if more violence

European soccer's governing body warned the English and Russian football associations on Sunday that if fan violence continued their teams could be ...

Euro 2016 violence spreads to second French city

Violent clashes between fans spread to a second French city on Saturday, tainting the opening days of the Euro ...
 
