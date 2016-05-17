VnExpress International
Tag Eurasian Economic Union
Vietnam-Eurasion free trade agreement set to come into force

Russia's ambassador to Vietnam said entrepreneurs will be able to tap into Vietnam's market potential.

Russia wants more foods from Vietnam to cover EU embargo

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says Russia is interested in expanding supplies of fish, vegetables and fruits from ...
 
