ethnic minority
Shaman's chant rises above stigma in Vietnam's misty mountains
The government tried to ban the practice and turn it into a political tool, but as one artist said: 'You can't suppress folk culture.'
Where Vietnam’s poor go to borrow
A group of Thai ethnic minority women run a small bank that fills a huge credit gap.
Baked for 100 years: clay houses stand tall in northern Vietnam
Why use concrete to build a house when you can play in the mud instead?
September 01, 2016 | 06:41 am GMT+7
Vietnamese ethnic woman asks U.N. "not to forget" HIV victims as funding dries up
Lu Thi Thanh from the Thai ethnic group in Vietnam, who has lived with HIV for eight years and relies on ARV treatment, stepped onto the podium at the United Nations High-Level ...
June 16, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Why can't Central Highland ethnic minorities seem to escape poverty?
Le Giang Lam, an economics graduate from University of Cambridge, UK, argues that the Central Highland ethnic minorities' concept of poverty might be fundamentally different from ...
April 20, 2016 | 12:26 am GMT+7
