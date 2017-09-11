VnExpress International
BBC women denounce unequal pay as heat rises for broadcaster

The complaints by BBC Women, a group of 170 staff, were sent to parliament's media committee.

Vietnam’s garment workers dangling on a thread at bottom of income divide: Oxfam

‘One pair of shoes that we make is valued more than our whole month’s salary.’

Prime Mum-ister: New Zealand PM says she's having a baby

Jacinda Ardern is set to become the country's first leader to give birth while in office.
January 19, 2018 | 04:22 pm GMT+7

Eight simple ideas for APEC to leave no one behind

Poverty and extreme inequality are not destiny. They can be challenged and eliminated.
October 30, 2017 | 11:06 am GMT+7

Why women keep beating each other up

The worst thing is, most of the time it's over men.
September 11, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
 
