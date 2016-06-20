VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag environmental tax
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam plans to increase environment tax on petroleum products

The tax hike would add $690 million to the state coffers if approved.

Vietnam mulls environmental tax hike on petroleum products, plastic bags

Spending on environmental protection has not kept pace with significant tax increases.

Environment tax threatens Vietnam coal giant

State-owned coal company Vinacomin has said its production costs will go up by around $60 million a year due to upcoming changes to environmental taxes.
June 20, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
 
go to top