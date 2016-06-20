The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
environmental tax
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam plans to increase environment tax on petroleum products
The tax hike would add $690 million to the state coffers if approved.
Vietnam mulls environmental tax hike on petroleum products, plastic bags
Spending on environmental protection has not kept pace with significant tax increases.
Environment tax threatens Vietnam coal giant
State-owned coal company Vinacomin has said its production costs will go up by around $60 million a year due to upcoming changes to environmental taxes.
June 20, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
