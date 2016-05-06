The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
environment disaster
Flooded schools in central Vietnam rush to get back to normal
A clean-up operation is already underway to clear mud and muck from schools.
Ha Tinh digs up another Formosa waste dumping site
The waste was uncovered at another landfill near a tourism hot spot in Ha Tinh Province.
PM orders shake up at scandal-hit Ministry of Industry and Trade
Vietnam is restructuring unwieldy government bodies in a bid to maintain economic momentum and reduce administrative burden.
July 13, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch
The Vietnamese government will help fishermen from central coastal provinces to find new jobs in the wake of mass fish deaths that have hammered local fisheries, according to the ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam too slow to act on mass fish deaths: Government office
Government office chief Mai Tien Dung has said that Vietnam has been too slow to respond to the unprecedented mass fish deaths that have plagued central coastal regions in recent ...
May 06, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
