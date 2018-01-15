The most read Vietnamese newspaper
China punishes officials for tampering with smog monitoring
The environment ministry said officials in Jiangxi and Henan sought to reduce emissions readings by spraying water on their air quality sensors.
Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam
Vietnam plans to transit from hydropower to clean coal fired power plants for electricity production, but the ...
