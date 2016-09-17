The most read Vietnamese newspaper
entrepreneurship
India takes no chances for Ivanka Trump visit
Invaka Trump will be the key speaker at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, southern city of India.
Secret to success is failure: Alibaba founder Jack Ma tells Vietnamese students
'We have to learn why people fail. If you learn from mistakes, you'll be stronger, more realistic.'
Vietnam ranked among top 10 countries in women business ownership - report
In Vietnam, many women are engaged in entrepreneurship "out of necessity or opportunity."
April 10, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Entrepreneurial spirit rising in Vietnam: survey
Why work for someone else when you can be the master of your own fortune?
September 23, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Success for women entrepreneurs in poor countries means enlisting men
Without the backing of men, women entrepreneurs are likely to quit, receive threats and even suffer violence.
September 17, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7