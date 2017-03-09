VnExpress International
Female entrepreneurs take Saigon crowdfunding event by storm

Thousands of dollars and hours of free consultancy were offered to six startups following stellar presentations on Tuesday.

Vietnamese airline CEO soars onto global female billionaires list

The VietJet Air founder is the only Southeast Asian representative on the self-made women billionaires list.
 
