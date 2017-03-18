VnExpress International
'The Walking Dead' promises another 100 episodes

'The first episode is less about that we've reached 100 episodes; it's more about setting up the next 100 episodes,' said showrunner Scott Gimple ...

'Naked Gun' star George Kennedy dead at 91

George Kennedy, the Oscar-winning star of "Cool Hand Luke" and the "Naked Gun" comedy movies, has died at the age ...
 
