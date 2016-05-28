VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag enterprises
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

In the first five months of 2016, the number of dissolved companies reached 4,643, marking a jump of 19.5 compared to last year’s period, according ...
 
go to top