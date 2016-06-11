VnExpress International
Men stand trial in UK for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman

The 28-year-old nail bar worker was killed for ‘depraved sexual lust and financial greed,’ prosecutors said.

UEFA says could disqualify England, Russia from Euro 2016 if more violence

European soccer's governing body warned the English and Russian football associations on Sunday that if fan ...

Fans clash in the stadium after England v Russia

England v Russia - EURO 2016 - Group B - Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France - 11/6/16 Fans clash in the stadium after the game
June 12, 2016 | 04:37 am GMT+7

Soccer-England must play without fear say Hodgson and Rooney

England's exciting youngsters need to shake off the shackles of history and play without fear if they are to end 50 years without a major trophy at Euro 2016, coach Roy Hodgson ...
June 11, 2016 | 05:13 am GMT+7
 
