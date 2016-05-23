VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag energy deal
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam, U.S. ink 11 cooperation deals, mostly energy

Following pacts worth $14.3 billion in total signed yesterday morning, Vietnamese and U.S. companies and agencies continued to ink 11 cooperation ...
 
go to top