VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag encryption
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Security flaw prompts fears on Wi-Fi connections

Researcher said the flaw may also allow an attacker 'to inject ransomware or other malware into websites.'

FBI paid under $1 mln to unlock San Bernardino iPhone -sources

The FBI paid under $1 million for the technique used to unlock the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino ...

Apple aims to bolster lineup with new iPhone

New iPhone and iPad models likely to be unveiled Monday (U.S. time) are aimed at helping Apple keep momentum in the fast-evolving mobile device market.
March 21, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7

U.S. tech companies unite behind Apple ahead of iPhone encryption ruling

Tech industry leaders including Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp , AT&T and more than two dozen other Internet and technology companies filed legal briefs on ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
 
go to top