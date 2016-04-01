The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese sailors reported missing two weeks after ship capsizes off South Korea
11 crew members were on board when it hit rough seas, and four bodies have already been recovered.
The fate of Vietnamese tribal kids when education offers no way out
With zero prospects at home, many children in impoverished Ha Giang drop out of school to join the illegal ...
Pilots flying high as airline travel increases
The rising demand for cockpit crew is linked to a wave of retirements of baby boomers and the growth of air traffic.
October 27, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
China says needs to create jobs for 15 million people every year
China is confident that it can maintain a stable employment situation despite these challenges.
October 22, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Saigon will need 70,000 new employees by year-end: report
Workers will be needed most in the retail sector as businesses rush to cope with the year-end shopping spree.
October 18, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Japan Inc turns contract workers into permanent staff as labor market tightens: analysis
It is a move that could lift wages and spending but squeeze profits.
September 01, 2017 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam, it's harder for college hopefuls to become a military officer than a doctor
Military academies are demanding top marks from this year's batch of high school graduates.
August 02, 2017 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City weighs easing state employment rules to draw talents
The city is in severe shortage of public school teachers.
February 20, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
Two thirds of Vietnamese graduates eye public sector jobs: survey
The International Labor Organization says ensuring quality jobs for the young generation remains 'a great test for the nation.'
January 17, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam manufacturing growth climbs to 16-month high in September
A solid increase in new orders has led to the fastest rise in employment for five and a half years.
October 04, 2016 | 11:24 am GMT+7
First day on the job for Japan's nervous new recruits
Hundreds of thousands of Japanese started their first day on the job Friday in an annual ritual born from the country's fast-disappearing jobs-for-life work culture.
April 01, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Japan stumbles over baby steps to encourage working mums
Akane had always enjoyed her job at a Tokyo call centre until, unlike many Japanese mothers, she decided to return to work after finishing her maternity leave.
March 31, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7
Young people account for half of nationwide unemployment
Almost 48 percent of the 1.12 million unemployed in Vietnam are aged from 15 to 24, announced the General Statistics Office in Vietnam’s socio-economic report for Q1/2016.
March 26, 2016 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam falls short of socio-economic development targets for 2011-2015
Vietnam’s economic growth, budget deficit, productivity, employment and innovation failed to reach the targets set for the 2011-2015 tenure, according to Deputy Prime Minister ...
March 23, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
