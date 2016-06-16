The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms
Coal power pollution could increase CO2 emissions in Vietnam by 20 times and doom global efforts to curb warming.
As disasters surge, nations must slash emissions faster, experts urge
Climate change also hit hard on poorer nations, which rely on funds to curb emissions.
2020 deadline to avert climate catastrophe: experts
'When it comes to climate, timing is everything.'
June 29, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Emissions of key greenhouse far higher than thought: study
Emissions from industry and natural geological sources combined are 60 to 110 percent greater than current estimates.
October 06, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam sets 2020 emissions targets as nation chokes on smog
Air pollution is worsening in Vietnam, compelling the government to swing into action.
September 23, 2016 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
U.S. Judge extends VW diesel emissions settlement deadline
A U.S. judge late on Wednesday extended the deadline for Volkswagen AG, U.S. government regulators and owners of nearly 500,000 2.0 liter vehicles to reach a final diesel ...
June 16, 2016 | 09:48 am GMT+7
