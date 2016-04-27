The most read Vietnamese newspaper
emergency response
Japan offers $2.5 mln in emergency aid to help Vietnam combat drought
The Japanese government has pledged a $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam’s fight against the worst drought and salinity it has experienced in ...
Vietnam calls for $48.5 million to respond to worst drought in 100 years
Vietnam has for the first time called on the international community to support a $48.5 million emergency response ...
