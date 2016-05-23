The most read Vietnamese newspaper
China faces headaches from warming Vietnam-U.S. ties
At a stroke, the U.S. and Vietnam have complicated the strategic outlook for China over the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).
U.S.-Vietnam ties should not put Asia stability at risk: China's Xinhua
Improving ties between the United States and Vietnam should not put peace and stability in Asia at risk, China's ...
Obama's agenda in Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss a number of issues during his three-day visit to Vietnam, including expanding security cooperation and addressing serious tensions in ...
May 23, 2016 | 12:17 pm GMT+7
