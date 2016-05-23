VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag embargo
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China faces headaches from warming Vietnam-U.S. ties

At a stroke, the U.S. and Vietnam have complicated the strategic outlook for China over the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

U.S.-Vietnam ties should not put Asia stability at risk: China's Xinhua

Improving ties between the United States and Vietnam should not put peace and stability in Asia at risk, China's ...

Obama's agenda in Vietnam

U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss a number of issues during his three-day visit to Vietnam, including expanding security cooperation and addressing serious tensions in ...
May 23, 2016 | 12:17 pm GMT+7
 
go to top